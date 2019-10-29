Beware of Fake Security Operatives – Police

The Police Command in Enugu State has advised members of the public to be security conscious of the fake security operators within the 9th-mile axis.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said it was necessary to alert the public so as to be aware and not to be entrapped by their illicit activities.

“The attention of the Police force has been drawn to alleged activities of unscrupulous persons, who indulge on the unwholesome and illegal act, acting as security operatives within 9th-mile axis and its environs.

“They take hostage of their unsuspecting victims, taking hold of their handsets and forcing them to reveal the amount in their bank account and making them to withdraw same under duress to actualize their illicit activities.

“To this end, the command is advising members of the public to be security conscious, watch out for this group of people and report promptly to the nearest police station or call the command distress call lines.

“The followings are the distress call lines to used in calling the command 08032003702, 08075390883,08086671202, 08098880172 and social media platform for prompt necessary action,” he said.