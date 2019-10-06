Boko Haram: Gov. Zulum engages 30 clerics to pray for peace

Zulum’s spokesman, Isa Gusau in a statement said that the government engaged the 30 residents of Makkah, Saudia Arabia to intercede for the state affected by a decade of Boko Haram violence.

Gusau disclosed that the governor sealed the agreement with the selected persons who are residents of Makkah, to permanently offer daily ‘Dawaf’ (circumambulation of the holy Ka’aba ), to offer prayer for the return of sustain peace in Borno and the country.

He said that the 30 clerics, who hailed from Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Kano and parts of the northwest, have for decades devoted themselves in spending hours at the Ka’aba daily for the purpose of worship.

Gusau explained that an old man among them was said to have been a Ka’aba devotee in the last 40 years.

Ka’aba is the Islamic holiest place located inside the grand Al-Haram ‎mosque in Makkah.

“The critical move is aimed to combine different approaches that include sustained support for the Nigerian Armed Force; aggressive mass recruitment and equipping of more counter-insurgency volunteers into the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilantes as well as socio-economic approach to enhance access to education, job opportunities and providing other means of livelihood through social protection initiatives,” Gusau said in the statement.