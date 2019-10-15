Boko Haran: Yobe Gov. reopens Gaidam International Market, relaxes curfew

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:06 am


Gov. MaiMala Buni of Yobe State

 Gov. Mai- Mala Buni of Yobe on Monday announced the reopening of Gaidam weekly market with immediate effect.

The market had been shut for about a year following Boko Haram attacks on the commercial hub.

Buni made this known in a Town Hall meeting with the people of Gaidam, in Gaidam local government.

He also approved the upward review of curfew in the town from 6 pm to 10 pm as well as the recruitment of 150 vigilante members to boost the existing 50 vigilantes who are complementing the troops in clearance operations.

“The closure of Gaidam market will only worsen the security situation in the town rather than improving it, considering the number of youth in the town and strategic location of the market.” Buni said.

He enjoined the people of Gaidam to be prayerful and cooperate with the security operatives, as security is everyone’s affair.

