Borno sets up recycling plant

Monday, October 28, 2019 2:00 pm


Prof. Umara-Zulum Governor of Borno State.

The Borno state government has joined entities trying to ensure safe environment. It has procured a plastic waste recycling plant.

Mr Kabir Wanori, the Commissioner for Environment, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Wanori said that the plant was established in Maiduguri to facilitate evacuation and recycling of waste generated in the metropolis.

“We need to look into the issue of indiscriminate disposal of waste in the state, it is absolutely necessary to sit down and articulate well with a view to putting in place an effective wastes management programme.

“We manage wastes by collecting and disposing them at appropriate locations and recycled solid and plastic wastes.

“The government has procured a plastic waste recycling plant and all the equipment are on ground, the issue of indiscriminate dumping of wastes would soon be over,” he said.

Wanori said that the government had concluded plans to designate additional collection centres to address lack of approved wastes dumping sites in Maiduguri and other major towns.

He said that the government would also re-introduce monthly environmental sanitation with effective from November.

According to him, the ministry has embarked on sensitisation to create awareness on the need for the people to keep their environment clean and promote healthy environmental habits.

The commissioner called on the people to desist from dumping of waste on water ways to protect the environment and control flood

