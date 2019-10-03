Breaking: Buhari to present 2020 budget Oct. 8

Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:34 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari will present 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Oct. 8, says Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Adedayo Adeyeye.
Adeyeye,who disclosed this at a news conference shortly after Thursday’s plenary said the budget would be presented at 2 p.m.
He said it will be the first time the executive would be presenting the budget in October.
He said the National Assembly was committed to passing the budget before the end of December.

