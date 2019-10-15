Breaking: UI Releases 2019/2020 Admission List

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

University of Ibadan, UI, on Tuesday 15, 2019, released the names of candidates admitted for the 2019/2020 academic session

According to information available on the institution’s website, candidates were directed to check their admission status on their portal.

The release by the Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi, states, “This is to inform prospective candidates that they can now check their admission status on their portal by clicking on www.admissions.ui.edu.ng”.

However, a reliable source disclosed that only 2,720 were admitted through UTME.

