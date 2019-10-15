Breaking: UI Releases 2019/2020 Admission List

Breaking: UI Releases 2019/2020 Admission List

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:16 pm


University of Ibadan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

University of Ibadan, UI, on Tuesday 15, 2019, released the names of candidates admitted for the 2019/2020 academic session

According to information available on the institution’s website, candidates were directed to check their admission status on their portal.

The release by the Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi, states, “This is to inform prospective candidates that they can now check their admission status on their portal by clicking on www.admissions.ui.edu.ng”.

However, a reliable source disclosed that only 2,720 were admitted through UTME.

Details later.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    Counsellors Accuse Edo LG Chair Of Alleged Financial Recklessness, Petitioner Obaseki
    49 mins ago

    Encourage organ transplant from brain deads to save lives, nephrologist urges govt
    58 mins ago

    Oyo Traffic Agency to Work At Night
    1 hour ago

    Oyo Govt. to Distribute 64,000 School Furniture
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria will not progress without taxation – CITN
    2 hours ago

    Oshiomhole to Obaseki: Stop blackmailing me, face governance
    2 hours ago

    Gunmen kill man, abducts 2 children in Kwali-FCT
    2 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Lagos will pay above N30,000, Sanwo-Olu assures