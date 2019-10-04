British PM, Johnson accepts he must ask for Brexit delay – Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted that he must send a letter asking for a Brexit delay if no deal is agreed with the European Union (EU), the Press Association reported on Friday, citing court documents.

A piece of legislation passed rapidly last month obliges Johnson to ask for Britain’s departure from the EU to be pushed back if a deal with Brussels has not been agreed by Oct. 19.

Brussels is currently examining a new set of proposals from London concerning the Irish border, the key sticking point in Brexit negotiations.

Johnson has said that Britain has made “constructive and reasonable proposals” for an agreement to withdraw from the EU on Oct. 31 but will leave on that date “come what may”.

He said in early September that he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than ask for an extension to Brexit. (dpa/NAN)