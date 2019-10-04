British PM, Johnson accepts he must ask for Brexit delay – Report

British PM, Johnson accepts he must ask for Brexit delay – Report

Friday, October 4, 2019 5:41 pm


British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted that he must send a letter asking for a Brexit delay if no deal is agreed with the European Union (EU), the Press Association reported on Friday, citing court documents.

A piece of legislation passed rapidly last month obliges Johnson to ask for Britain’s departure from the EU to be pushed back if a deal with Brussels has not been agreed by Oct. 19.

Brussels is currently examining a new set of proposals from London concerning the Irish border, the key sticking point in Brexit negotiations.

Johnson has said that Britain has made “constructive and reasonable proposals” for an agreement to withdraw from the EU on Oct. 31 but will leave on that date “come what may”.

He said in early September that he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than ask for an extension to Brexit. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    UN urges Iraq to probe deaths in protests
    4 mins ago

    NSE: All-Share Index drops to 26,000 mark again
    17 mins ago

    Buhari to Nigerians in S/A: Don’t forget your country
    21 mins ago

    Catholic church plans nationwide prayer for the nation
    32 mins ago

    U.S adds fewer than expected 136,000 jobs in September
    36 mins ago

    Customs seize 1,072 vehicles, 19,000 bags of foreign rice
    41 mins ago

    Stress-ridden judge shoots self in chest
    47 mins ago

    Minimum wage: Labour leader warns workers against Timi Frank, Ngige