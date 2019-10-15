Budget defence: Senate adjourns plenary till Oct. 29

The Senate on Tuesday, adjourned plenary for two weeks to engage Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in defence of their 2020 budget.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan announced the adjournment during Tuesday’s plenary.

Lawan said that the adjournment was to engage Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the purpose of budget defence of the Appropriation Bill 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President of the Senate had on Oct. 8, urged MDAs to appear before Committees of the Senate in October to defend their 2020 budget.

According to Lawan, the exercise is supposed to last for two weeks.

“And like we said before, for the sake of emphasis, all MDAs should take this opportunity to come forward to the various committees in the National Assembly to defend their budget within the two weeks.

“This is the only window available. And for our committees, we wish you the best of outing.

“We will be coming to the National Assembly those of us who are not members of the committees to give the moral support that is required,” he said