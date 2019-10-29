Buhari mourns late Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa

President Muhammad Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the first wife of late Prime Minister, Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, who died on October 27 at the age of 85.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hajiya Jummai died in a Lagos hospital after a protracted illness.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu on Tuesday led a high powered delegation of the President to condole with the family in Bauchi.

The delegation includes Governor Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi, Alhaji Mohammmed Abdullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of State for Works and Housing and Maryam Katagum, Minister of State Industry.

Others are Habiba Lawan, Permanent Secretary, Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation office among others.

Buhari described the death of the late Prime Minister’s wife, as “sad and shocking,” adding that the entire state and the country lost a great mother and grandmother who lived an exemplary life like her husband.

“We were all shocked when we heard the news of her death, but we must accept that God has destined it to happen,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the late Tafawa Balewa, Alhaji Baba Balewa described late Jummai as “mother of all who cared for everybody”.

Balewa expressed appreciation to President Buhari for sending a delegation to condole with the family in Bauchi.