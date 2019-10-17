Buhari orders forensic audit of NDDC activities

Buhari orders forensic audit of NDDC activities

Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:42 pm


President Buhari with L-R: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu and Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo as he receives in audience Governors of 9 States comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board in State House on 17th Oct 2019

Worried by the persistent criticisms of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the organisation from 2001 to 2019.

Receiving governors of the states that make up the Commission, led by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Thursday in Abuja, President Buhari said what is presently on the ground in the South south region does not justify the huge resources that have been made available to the organisation.

“I try to follow the Act setting up these institutions especially the NDDC. With the amount of money that the Federal Government has religiously allocated to the NDDC, we will like to see the results on the ground; those that are responsible for that have to explain certain issues.

“The projects said to have been done must be verifiable. You just cannot say you spent so much billions and when the place is visited, one cannot see the structures that have been done. The consultants must also prove that they are competent, “the President said.

President Buhari admitted that developing the Niger Delta area required enormous resources compared to other parts of the country with firmer lands.

“I am acutely aware, with my experience, that projects in your area are very expensive; that is why if any job is given, we must make sure that the company is competent and has the capacity to do it well with experienced consultants,” the President added.

He however said that he would wait for the report of the audit before deciding on the next line of action regarding the organisation.

Governor Dickson had earlier expressed the disappointment of other governors with the operations of the NDDC, which they said was characterised by poor choice of projects, shoddy handling, uncompleted jobs and lack of the required support for the efforts of the states and local government administration in the region covered by the organisation.

He, therefore, called for the repositioning of the NDDC in order to achieve the objectives for which it was set up.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Buhari approves N10bn emergency works for Enugu Airport
    1 hour ago

    Police in Rivers set to arraign suspected serial killer
    2 hours ago

    Suspect wanted by FBI jailed in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Lamikanra’s Half a Century at Ife
    3 hours ago

    Kwara govt. queries 200 civil servants for dereliction of duties
    3 hours ago

    Elites have crucial roles in remaking Nigeria – Adebanwi
    3 hours ago

    Man jailed 6 months for negligently setting N7.3m goods ablaze
    3 hours ago

    No plan to remove fuel subsidy – Silva