Buhari showers encomiums on late Mobolaji Johnson

Buhari showers encomiums on late Mobolaji Johnson

Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:34 pm


Mobolaji Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Lagos State over the death of retired Brig.-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson, who was the first Military Governor of the state.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, who had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army, starting as a cadet in 1959 and retiring in 1975.

Buhari affirmed that late Johnson laid solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.

He noted that the Johnson’s footprints in promoting education and building durable health system will always be remembered.

Buhari prayed that almighty God would accept the soul of the departed, while calling on all leaders of the state and the people to uphold the legacies of discipline and selfless service bequeathed by Johnson.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Alleged armed robbery: Court fixes Nov. 7 for case against 11 men
    31 mins ago

    Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy
    36 mins ago

    Air Peace to begin flight operations to Makurdi in November – Onyema
    42 mins ago

    Regular blood donation reduces risk of heart attack — NBTS
    57 mins ago

    I’m ready to face trial if…, Nnamdi Kanu tells court
    1 hour ago

    Court fixes Dec. 6 for Sen. Buruji Kashamu’s extradition suit
    2 hours ago

    Lawyer seeks N1bn damages from police over killing of 2 FUOYE students
    2 hours ago

    Police in Kwara release arrested editor, webmaster