Buhari to go on two weeks private visit to London

President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed on a private visit to London after attending the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina who announced this in a statement on Monday said Buhari will be in London for a private visit and will return to Nigeria on Nov. 17 after he must have spent two weeks in the UK.

“On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the President will participate in the High-Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday Nov. 2, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit,’’ Adesina said.