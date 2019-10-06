Cameron, Clean Up the BREXIT Mess You Created, Leave Nigeria Alone

Cameron, Clean Up the BREXIT Mess You Created, Leave Nigeria Alone

Sunday, October 6, 2019 9:02 pm


Jonathan and Cameron

By Femi Fani-Kayode

The David Cameron that said that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was “sleeping on the wheel” is the same David Cameron that said Nigerians are “fantastically corrupt”.

What makes this notorious, vain, arrogant, racist and pompous Englander believe he can get away with spewing such venomous foibles and indulging in such falsehood and mendacity.

He should clean up the BREXIT mess he created in his own country rather than poke his big and unwelcome nose in the affairs of ours. Nigeria stopped being a colony of the British 59 years ago.

We reject his stereotypical and insulting labels and his asinine, jaundiced, absurd and outlandish claims and assertions.

The Nigerian people are honorable, courageous, decent, diligent, kind, civilised, industrious, resilient, loyal, tolerant, accomodating, honest, God-fearing and hard-working people.

We are not “fantastically corrupt” and we will no longer tolerate his condescending and downright insulting vituperations.

When you consider world history you will agree with me that it was not the Nigerian people that enslaved, pillaged, robbed, slaughtered, subjugated, oppressed, humiliated and utterly destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions of people and a quarter of the world’s population at the twilight of its accursed empire. It was the British.

We do not need lessons about corruption, how to drive at the wheel or anything else from such people.

