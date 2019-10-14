Canal accident: 29 passengers rescued unhurt in Lagos

Canal accident: 29 passengers rescued unhurt in Lagos

Monday, October 14, 2019 6:24 pm


An articulated vehicle in the canal

 

29 passengers on  board a commercial bus that plunged into a canal in front of the National Theatre complex, Iganmu, Lagos, on Monday. were all rescued unhurt, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN learnt that the vehicle, with registration number MISA 68 XH, suddenly developed technical problem and plunged into the canal opposite National Theatre entrance.

The driver of the bus, Mr Augustine Okorie, who spoke to NAN, described the survival of the passengers as a “miracle’’.

“I was bringing in 29 passengers from Shinbiri area in Okokomaiko along the Badagry Expressway and on getting to the front of the National Art Theatre,  I lost control and the vehicle plunged into the canal.

“As I was about to change the gear and could not do that immediately, the vehicle started to swerve uncontrollably and before you know what was happening, we found ourselves inside the canal.

“In spite of the situation, I was so worried about my conductor who was hanging by the door, but we thank God none of us sustained injury,” Okorie said.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who refused to be identified, told NAN at the scene of the accident that they quickly alerted other emergency and traffic management agencies who assisted in the quick rescue of occupant of the vehicle.

NAN, however, reports that the vehicle was brought out of the canal 30 minutes later by officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)

