CBN issues guidelines for indirect participants in payments system

The apex bank made this known in a circular issued by CBN’s Director Payments System Management Department, Mr Sam Okojere, to banks.

The Indirect Participants are payments service providers who are non-clearing financial institutions but settle their payments obligations through clearing banks.

He explained that the directive was in furtherance of its mandate for the development of electronic payments system in the country.

The regulation according to the apex bank is in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria under the CBN Act 2007 to promote the sound financial system in Nigeria.

The bank added that the development would standardise the operation of indirect participants in the payments system, taking into cognisance their operational risks.