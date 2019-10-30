CJN heads panel as S/Court begins hearing of Atiku’s appeal

The Supeme Court has began hearing of the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, general election.

The 7-man Supreme Court panel headed by Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, is expected to consider the grounds of appeal filed by Atiku, challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed Buhari’s election.

The lower court had in its judgment contended that Buhari was not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the post of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in its judgment.

Other members of the panel are Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Olukayode Ariwoola, John Inyang Okoro, Aminu Sanusi, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Aba-Aji.

The panel had asked the parties to consolidate their appeals as at the time of filing in this story.

Atiku and PDP filed the appeal on five grounds.