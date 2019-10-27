Cleric urges Christians to genuinely serve God for His blessings

Pastor Wilfred Okeke of the Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu has urged Christians to always serve God genuinely as it attracts His blessings.

Okeke gave the advice during his sermon to mark the Church’s Choral service on Sunday in Enugu.

According to him, serving God demands effective service from everyone adding that not every service is acceptable to God.

“Everyone has been commissioned to serve God and it has to start by offering yourself to Him, because it is an opportunity for one to be blessed.

“Do not serve God in vain, you must put aside every burden and be ready for every good work, as there is profit in every labour,” he said.

He called on Christians to always render service in the household of God for His work to prosper and for God to bless them in all areas of life’s endeavour.

The cleric added that serving God did not require money, buttressing his sermon from the Holy Bible, book of Ephesians, Chapter 6 verse 6.

“Not with eye-service as men-pleasers, but as servants of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart,” he explained