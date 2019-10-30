Cobalt Partners to Supply Drugs, Medical Equipment to Oyo State

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State government is concluding arrangements with a global drug manufacturer, Cobalt Partners, to supply drugs and medical equipment to the state for onward distribution to the state hospitals.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, disclosed this in Ibadan, on Wednesday October 30, 2019.

Bello stated that the move to work with the drug company was hinged on the determination of the state government to ensure that only genuine drugs are dispensed to patients in the hospitals.

He said, “We are in talk with Cobalt Partners because of their reputation as supplier of genuine drugs globally. In Nigeria, the company supplies to over eight states, which have reported the high standard and reliability of their products. The present administration would not just buy and distribute drugs; we will make sure that the drugs procured are genuine so as not to compound the health conditions of the people that need the drugs”.

The Commissioner further revealed the plan of the state government to partner with the Association of Nigerian Professionals in the United States, under the umbrella of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Alumni to offer free medical services to the people of the state.

The free health mission which would involve general medical services, eye operations, minor surgeries among others, would be done in various medical institutions within the state.

Bello stated that the government was fully prepared to play its parts in the arrangement to ensure the number of people who would benefit exceed that of her neighboring states, where the free healthcare service by the alumni has taken place.

“We hope that our people will benefit from the free medical services. In the previous years, the Association of Nigerian Professionals residing in the United State has attended to five thousand people. This year, we want them to start first in Oyo State and probably use a week for the operation. This is part of our plan to make healthcare delivery accessible, affordable and qualitative for our people”.

In his remark, Dr. Alaba Fawole of the OAU alumni noted that his association was determined to support Oyo State Government in its quest to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the state.

Fawole urged the citizens to be conversant with health education to acquire optimum knowledge on health issues, as most diseases have preventive modalities adding, “No cost is attached to the medical mission. This is what we are doing in terms of giving back to the nation. We can attend to 1000 people within two days and patients will enjoy free medical services, dental procedures and lots more during the exercise”.