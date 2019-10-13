Collapsed building kills mother, 3 children in Magodo

Collapsed building kills mother, 3 children in Magodo

Sunday, October 13, 2019 7:21 am


Rubble of the collapsed building

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the collapse of a storey building in Isheri Magodo, Lagos, killing a mother and three children.

The building situated at 48 Arisha Water front Otun Araromi Street, Magodo Phase 1, collapsed on another building killing a family of four.

Oke-Osanyintolu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, adding that the bodies of trapped persons have been recovered.

According to him, on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the building suddenly collapsed from the top of the hill on another building down the street.

“The collapsed building claimed four lives of a family namely: Mrs Jumiah Utache (Wife), nine-year-old, Domino Utache, two-years old boy and Daniel Utache, a-year-old boy.

“The bodies of the deceased are bagged by Tiger team and have been handed over to the family members, together with that of one Faith Emmanuel (Wife’s sister).

“However, the husband, Mr Emmanuel Utache, sustained different degrees of injuries and had been treated while rescue operation was concluded,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said relevant agencies are working to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

In a related development, the LASEMA boss disclosed that another truck fully loaded with 45000 litres of petrol fell at the Otedola Bridge around 11 a:m on Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu told NAN that all emergency responders had been activated and trans-loading of the content to prevent the truck from exploding.

He said that the truck had been recovered from the road to ensure free flow of traffic.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that trans-loading of 45000 litres of petrol was ongoing as at 5 p:m at the otedola bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He warned against the use of fire around the area to prevent disaster

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Typhoon kills 8, causes flooding, landslides across Japan
    1 hour ago

    Religion: On expensive schools, who is actually robbing God?
    2 hours ago

    UNILAG and the sex narrative in the Villa
    9 hours ago

    Over 60,000 wrote TRCN qualifying Examination
    15 hours ago

    NGO Educates IDPs On Menstrual Hygiene
    15 hours ago

    Nasarawa Police arrest man for killing step mother
    15 hours ago

    Enugu Police arrest man for threatening to kidnap, murder boss
    15 hours ago

    Flood kills 11-year-old boy, rescuer in Lagos