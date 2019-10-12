Corporate Social Responsibility: MTN transforms 510 communities – Official

Mr Innocent Entonu, General Manager, Regional Operations (East), said this at a dinner for nominators of “What can we do together’’, organised by MTN Nigeria Plc and the MTN Nigeria Foundation.

Entonu, who said that the projects, aimed at providing a “brighter life” in the benefiting communities, were undertaken in phases, said that the projects had got to the third phase.

He said: “We are here to celebrate some women and men who chose to step out of their comfort zones and in their own little way, take action to transform their communities for the better.

“Well, we have 110 Nigerians who did exactly that. They took a step forward, took action and partnered with us to bring about change to their world.

“Today, their communities are better for it.

“Because of them, school children have learning materials and medical equipment have been installed in healthcare centres.

“Solar-powered boreholes have been installed in communities where they had no water.’’

Entonu further said that the company had resolved to commit a certain percentage of its profit-after-tax to develop communities with life-changing projects in its area of operation in the country.

Also, Mr Reginald Okeya, a Director, MTN Foundation, said his organisation had to celebrate the Nigerians “for being some of the very best of humanity’’.

Okeya said: “Tonight, we celebrate people who made a difference in their communities. People who decided to make lives in their communities brighter by partnering with us.

“The MTN Foundation is pleased to be a part of this process.

“It has been an honour working with these wonderful men and women who have contributed to improving the quality of life in their communities.’’

He said that under the phases One and Two of the “What can we do together” initiative, various interventions were implemented in 400 communities across the country.

According to him, another 110 communities across the country have been impacted in the ‘phase 3’ of the intervention.

“This means that so far a total of 510 communities across 454 local governments have been transformed!

“While we are proud of what we have achieved so far, we are very aware that none of this would have been possible without our customers who continue to patronise our business through thick and thin.

“Each and every one of you share in all the credit that MTN Foundation receives today, and we say thank you very much,’’ he said.

According to him, “people like Obigha Smart, facilitated the provision of school learning materials in Ajakurama community of Ovia South West LGA in Edo State’’.

He said that Temaso Benjamin nominated a health centre in Okochiri community of Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers to receive health equipment and supplies.

Okeya also said that Joseph Emetu facilitated the installation of a solar powered borehole in the Umuchieze Community in Ahiazu Mbaise area of Imo.

“These people are what kids of today like to call the real MVP’s.

“All 110 nominators made the bold decision to make a lasting, positive impact by partnering with the MTN Foundation,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event included presentation of awards to Nominators for Communities in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo and Rivers