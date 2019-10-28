Counter terrorism: NAF to conduct simulation exercise in Kaduna

Monday, October 28, 2019 6:55 am


File: NAF Alpha jets in action


The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, codenamed, “EXERCISE NA ZO”, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road on Monday.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“This is to inform the general public, especially residents of Birnin Gwari and Afaka as well as their environs, that the Nigerian Air Force will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, codenamed, EXERCISE NA ZO, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Monday, 28.

“Accordingly, there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunitions during the period of the routine military exercise.

“Additionally, there will be restriction of vehicular movement at the aforementioned road during the exercise,” he said.

Daramola advised the public not to panic, but to go about their normal businesses, as the NAF would endeavour to minimise disruptions to normal activities

