Court admits man to N200,000 bail for possession of human hair

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Monday admitted a 21-year-old man, Yusuf Shehu, to bail in the sum of N200,000 for allegedly being in possession of human hair.

The police charged Shehu, who resides at No. 11, Alkali Street, Isale Koto area, Ilorin with unlawful possession of human parts.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Dasuki, held that the reason for admitting the accused to bail was to enable him prepare his defence.

Dasuki also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant on Grade Level 10 and above that resides within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until 28, for further hearing.

Earlier, defence counsel, Mr Abdulkadir Edun, urged the court to admit his client to bail, saying his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The defendant was arraigned on Sept. 18, for being in possession of cowries, human hair, native black soap, shredded white cloth, among other ceremonial objects.

The accused person pleaded not guilty