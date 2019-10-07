Court grants EFCC forfeiture order against NIMASA acting DG

Court grants EFCC forfeiture order against NIMASA acting DG

Monday, October 7, 2019 2:39 pm


NIMASA’s ex-DG, Calistus Obi

 

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court in Lagos, South West Nigeria, today, 7 October, granted an interim forfeiture order to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seize the N35 million and a 22-room hotel belonging to the convicted former acting director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Calistus Obi.

Justice Saliu Saidu made the interim order following an application filed and argued before the Court by EFCC legal officer, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

Obi had earlier been sentenced to seven years imprisonment on 3 June 2019 for N225million fraud.

