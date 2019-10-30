Court remands 2 FRSC officials in prison for murder

Court remands 2 FRSC officials in prison for murder

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 6:07 pm


FRSC officials on duty

FILE: FRSC officials on duty

Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of Benin High Court on Wednesday remanded in prison custody two Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC) officials, Onotu Joseph, 33, and Francis Igboh, 35, for alleged murder of Mr Samuel Odion.

Earlier, Police prosecutor, SP Peter Ogumba, in motion exparte applied for the transfer of the accused persons from the police detention and be remanded in the Prison custody.

The accused persons were alleged to have conspired and killed Odion, on Oct. 14, 2019 at Owa Hill, Benin-Asaba Express Road.

The two accused persons were said to have allegedly given fist blows all over Odion’s body and killed him, and thereafter threw his body inside the bush.

The accused persons were charged to court on two counts of conspiracy and unlawful killing.

The offences contravened Sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. II, laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976, now applicable in Edo.

However, their plea was not taken as the judge adjourned the case until Nov. 12.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    PDP expresses shock over Supreme Court verdict
    34 mins ago

    Facebook pays $645,000 fine over British data protection case
    39 mins ago

    MTN Nigeria revenue hits N856.48bn in 9 months of 2019
    47 mins ago

    Just in: Atiku speaks on S/Court judgment on 2019 presidential poll
    1 hour ago

    House Committee bows to court, suspends sitting on Ambode
    1 hour ago

    Supreme Court victory: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Buhari
    Lai-Mohammed 1 hour ago

    FG okays N718.6m mobile security scanner for Lagos port
    1 hour ago

    Residents flee as floods sack more houses in Lokoja, Koton Karfe