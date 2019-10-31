Court remands 21-yr-old man over internet fraud

Court remands 21-yr-old man over internet fraud

Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:12 pm


EFCC operatives

A Federal High Court on Thursday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Adeleke Oluwaseyi, who pleaded guilty to internet fraud, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), charged Oluwaseyi with one count of fraud.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for sentencing, after the EFCC Counsel, S.M. Obiekute, told the court that a plea bargain agreement has been reached with the  defendant.

He said that the defendant refunded 150 dollars, which he benefited from the crime alongside his laptop and phone.

“I pray that the court convicts and sentences the defendant accordingly,” Obiekute told the court.

Earlier, an official of the EFCC, Miss Esther Obinwa, who testified, told the court that Oluwaseyi was arrested on June 19.

Obinwa testified that the defendant allegedly pretended to be a U.S. citizen online, Patrick Bob, a construction engineer.

“He used a fake identity to take financial advantage of his victims,” she said

Adeleke Oluwaseyi, internet fraud, EFCC, remand,

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Again, petroleum tanker crashes in Onitsha
    59 mins ago

    Why military is holding “Operation Positive Identification” – Buratai
    1 hour ago

    Road crashes claim 133 lives in Gombe – FRSC
    1 hour ago

    Female Oyo Pilgrim absconds in S/Arabia
    2 hours ago

    Ajaokuta steel coy can employ 10,000 workers – Society
    4 hours ago

    Alleged N16bn pension: 203 ex-employees drag Union Bank to court
    4 hours ago

    Alleged armed robbery: Court fixes Nov. 7 for case against 11 men
    4 hours ago

    Buhari showers encomiums on late Mobolaji Johnson