Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy

Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:25 pm



A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Thursday, ordered that a 39-year-old man, Umar Ibrahim, who allegedly sodomised a 15-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged Ibrahim, who lives in Badawa Quarters Kano,with one count of unnatural offence.
Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Nov.25, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the complainant, Ya’u Isyaku, of the same address reported the matter at the Kwana Hudu Police Division Kano, on Oct.16.

He alleged that Ibrahim lured the complainant’s 15-year-old son into his room, situated at Badawa Quarters Kano and sodomised him.

Lale said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the penal code.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

