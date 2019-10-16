Davido deposits N36m to purchase customised jewelry for Zlatan and other 30GB

Davido deposits N36m to purchase customised jewelry for Zlatan and other 30GB

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:59 pm


Davido

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido, has deposited the sum of $100K (N36million) to purchase customised jewelry for Zlatan Ibile, Skibii and seven other members of his 30BG (30billion gang)

The singer rewarded the Nigerian rapper, songwriter and dancer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael aka Zlatan Ibile, who is also in the United States of America with a customized neck chain and 30 BG pendant.

Zlatan got his gift from Davido after he attended the 40th birthday of the singer’s big brother and also met his dad, Dr Deji Adeleke.

The delighted Zlatan took to his Instagram page @Zlatan Ibile to show gratitude to Davido.

Davido also gifted his older brother an expensive Rolex wristwatch as his older brother, Ayoola Adeleke marked his 40th birthday.

In the same light, Davido displayed a customized neck chain pendant with the inscription ‘Skibii’ which he bought for Nigerian popular singer, Abbey Elias, aka Skiibii Mayana.

The 30BG crew were also not left out as seven of the members, Davido’s 30BG, Asa Asika, Special Spesh, DJ Ecool, Tungee, Lati and Tycoon got the special 30BG championship ring.

NAN Recalls that in August 2019, Davido purchased a new diamond finger ring known as the 30BG championship ring worth over N54million.

Davido’s 30BG championship ring has 696 diamonds on it.

The expensive jewelry was purchased from Zaheer of Icebox Diamond and Watches in Atlanta, U.S.

Zaheer of Icebox diamond and watches in Atlanta disclosed that Davido’s customised ring was the ‘biggest championship ring he’s ever made with so many carats.’

(NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Elites and the Enlightenment: Reflections on the Question of Progress in Contemporary Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    Just in: FG rolls out additional cost saving measures
    2 hours ago

    The world mustn’t sleep-walk into another debt crisis
    2 hours ago

    26 -year Old FUTA Graduate Wins Feed Tonight Foundation Entrepreneurship Program N1M Seed Fund
    2 hours ago

    Ace singer Victor AD releases new single, ‘Too Much Money’
    2 hours ago

    Why Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended – U.S. presidential aspirant
    3 hours ago

    Strike: NLC shuts down offices and schools in Asaba
    3 hours ago

    Union confirms killing of Nigerian in South Africa on Tuesday