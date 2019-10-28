Death of Balewa’s wife: Buhari approves presidential jet for evacuation of remains

Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa: First Prime Minister of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to make an aircraft from the Presidential fleet available for the evacuation of the remains of Hajiya Jummai, the last surviving wife of late Nigeria’s Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who died at a private hospital in Lagos on Sunday.

The remains of the late prime minister’s wife, who died at the age of 85, will be committed to mother earth in Bauchi on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also condoled with the family of the late Prime Minister, on the loss of Hajiya Jummai. The President’s condolence message was communicated through a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday. In the message sent through the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, President Buhari said: “It was with the deepest sense of sorrow that I have learnt of the tragic demise of Hajiya Jummai Tafawa Balewa. “In her sad demise, Nigeria has lost an outstanding political figure, who was passionately committed to the cause of the family and the legacies of her late husband. “I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family, the government and people of Bauchi State and the entire people of our dear country. May Allah repose her soul.”