Death of Balewa’s wife: Bauchi Govt urges large turnout for burial

Death of Balewa’s wife: Bauchi Govt urges large turnout for burial

Monday, October 28, 2019 8:39 am


Jumai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on people of the state to honour Balewa family by turning out enmass and attending the burial of Jummai Abubakar, wife of late  Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

In a statement issued by Muntari Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muhammed, described the death as a great loss, not only to her immediate family members , but to the people of the state and Nigeria in general.

He recalled the active participation and contributions of the late prime minister in the Nigeria project, especially his tremendous contributions and sacrifices in keeping Nigeria as one indivisible and united entity.

Muhammed prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings, bless what she left behind, grant her paradise, and give her family , the people of the state and entire nation, the fortitude to bear the loss.

He, therefore, called on the people of the State to come out en-mass and attend the funeral prayer of the deceased as a mark of respect for the Balewa family.

Jummai passed away on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, in a Lagos hospital, at the age of 85, after a protracted illness.

She left behind eight children and many grandchildren.

Her burial has been fixed for Monday (today), Oct. 28, by 2pm at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Bishop calls for selfless leadership
    46 mins ago

    Jummai’s Death: Buhari approves presidential jet for evacuation of her remains
    1 hour ago

    Dealing with the menace of substandard products
    2 hours ago

    Counter terrorism: NAF to conduct simulation exercise in Kaduna
    2 hours ago

    Niger govt. trains teachers, facilitators to enroll out-of-school children
    2 hours ago

    CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba beat TS Galaxy of South Africa 2-0
    2 hours ago

    Wife to Abubakar, Nigeria’s first prime minister is dead
    3 hours ago

    Visiting Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to draw