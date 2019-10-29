Delta Assembly confirms Okowa’s nominees for revenue board

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 5:31 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

The Delta House of Assembly has screened and confirmed nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the state Board of Internal Revenue forwarded to it by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The screening of the nominees during plenary of the Assembly presided over by its Speaker, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, and seconded by the Chief Whip, Mrs Pat Ajudua.

The nominees are Mr Monday Onyeme as Chairman, Mr Mike Edegwhare, Secretary and Mr Godday Daniel as member.

The member representing Ndokwa West Constituency, Mr Charles Emetulu, who presented the nominee for Chairman, said Onyeme had distinguished himself in both the public and private sectors.

He described him as an asset who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The member representing Isoko South 11 Constituency in the state Assembly, Mr Ferguson Onwo, who introduced Mr Mike Edegwhare, said the nominee is a lawyer and a founding member of PDP in Isoko South.

He said he is a former Council Vice Chairman and former member of some boards in the state.

The third nominee Mr Godday Daniel, was introduced by the member representing Ika North East constituency, Mr Emeka Elekeokwuri.

He described the nominee is a chartered accountant who had worked at the office of the Auditor General of the Federation and was re-nominated by the governor.

After some questions were asked by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Mr Reuben Izeze, the speaker asked the nominees to take a bow.

Consequently, the nominees were confirmed following the adoption of the motion moved by the majority leader and seconded by Elekeokwuri.

