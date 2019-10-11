Dino Melaye speaks on sack by A/Court

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has spoken on his sack by the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the decision of the court that a fresh election should be held to determine the winner of election in his senatorial district between him and Senator Smart Adeyemi, Melaye tweeted, “I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things, I give God the praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law-abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory.”