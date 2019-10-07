Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, others react to Mercy’ s emergence

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic; singer, Don Jazzy and others have reacted to Mercy Eke’s emergence as winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mercy was declared winner after polling over 41.77 per cent of the votes and went home with N60 million.

The celebrities, who took to their twitter pages to react on the just concluded BBNaija reality show, also hailed Mercy’s prowess as the first female to have won the coveted prize.

The Mavin boss congratulated the winner and also reacted to the extraordinary ass (Yansh) of Mercy.

When he stated ” I know that Mercy has a dope personality. But if she win nobody should tell that ‘ Yansh’ does not perform wonders.”

@ritaudominic said: “Just realised that Mercy was up against some of the strongest contenders this season wow ooo”.

@RuggedyBaba said: ” Lamboooooooooo! Congratulations dear”.

@Elozonam1 said:”LAMBOOOOOO!!!.

While first runner up, Mike Edwards, got 19.94 per cent with Frodd, Omashola and Seyi trailing behind.