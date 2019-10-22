Drama as suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, pleads guilty to 9 murder charges

Drama as suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, pleads guilty to 9 murder charges

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 1:48 pm


… Remanded in prison custody
…Judge adjourns case, says in the eyes of the law accused remains not guilty until evidences are adduced.
…Accused threatens to smash phone of journalists taking photos of him.
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The suspected Serial killer, Gracious David West, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to nine out of the 10 counts charges of murder preferred against him.
The presiding judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, ordered that he be remanded in prison custody, adding he remains not guilty in eyes of the law.
After the charges were read to him, the accused said: “I did not kill the last one at the hotel in Bende street,(in old township).I only tied her hands and legs because I am a Christian.I am telling the court the truth because I want you to forgive me.”
Continuing he complained to the court:”My N60,000, my wristwatch and necklace are with the Police and let them give them to me”.
The accused wore a white T-shirt on a pair of jeans trousers.
There was a mild drama when David West, threatened to smash the phones of journalists who were his photographs before he was led into the court.
“If I see you snap me again, I will ( scatter) smash that phone.”
Although closely marked by armed policemen, journalists had to take precautions by snapping him from a safe distance.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Court orders interim forfeiture of 23 of Maina’s properties to FG
    26 mins ago

    Uzor Kalu’s fraud trial: Court fixes December 2 for judgement
    36 mins ago

    Bitcoin kidnap ransom: Police nab suspect in $15,000 transaction
    54 mins ago

    Celebrating the Life and Times of Fela
    2 hours ago

    UI ASUU Exonerates Members from Exam Fraud
    3 hours ago

    Naira Marley’s Trial Adjourned
    3 hours ago

    Fraud allegation: Court shifts commencement of Naira Marley’s trial
    4 hours ago

    Man faces trial for allegedly removing another man’s teeth