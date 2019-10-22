Drama as suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, pleads guilty to 9 murder charges

… Remanded in prison custody

…Judge adjourns case, says in the eyes of the law accused remains not guilty until evidences are adduced.

…Accused threatens to smash phone of journalists taking photos of him.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The suspected Serial killer, Gracious David West, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to nine out of the 10 counts charges of murder preferred against him.

The presiding judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, ordered that he be remanded in prison custody, adding he remains not guilty in eyes of the law.

After the charges were read to him, the accused said: “I did not kill the last one at the hotel in Bende street,(in old township).I only tied her hands and legs because I am a Christian.I am telling the court the truth because I want you to forgive me.”

Continuing he complained to the court:”My N60,000, my wristwatch and necklace are with the Police and let them give them to me”.

The accused wore a white T-shirt on a pair of jeans trousers.

There was a mild drama when David West, threatened to smash the phones of journalists who were his photographs before he was led into the court.

“If I see you snap me again, I will ( scatter) smash that phone.”

Although closely marked by armed policemen, journalists had to take precautions by snapping him from a safe distance.