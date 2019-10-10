E-learning: 900 students get free tablets in Abuja

No fewer than 900 students of Glisten International Academy, Abuja on Thursday got free Tecno tablets to enhance e-learning and attain global standard of academic excellence in the school.

Mrs Samira Jibir, Chief Executive Officer of the school said the essence of the free tablets was to ease teaching for the teachers and faster learning for the students.

Jibir said meeting up with global practice on teaching was necessary to catch up with other developed countries.

“These Tecno Tablets will help the students to learn better and it will also help the teachers to impact positively on the students.

“The 16G 1G Rom tablets are going to have notes on different subjects where student can login and read even ahead of the class.

“This will make the teachers and students to be on same page of academy progress.

“It will also address the issue of tore notebooks, incomplete copying of notes and all that; since all the notes are in the tablets, the students will learn with ease.

“The devices cost the school N29, 500 each and we gave it free to not fewer than 900 students and still counting.

“We have expanded our internet provision which initially cost us N1.3 million but now over N2 million: we are determined to take the children to the global stage of technology,” Jibir said.

She said the journey to acquiring the devices began with a thought influenced by the happenings in society and how children were easily swayed by what they watch most specifically through telecommunication devices.

According to her, the thought metamorphosed into what they have today, physical devices for students to enable easier assimilation, learning and comprehension.

“Transforming education requires schools and educators to rethink how they teach and learn that is why we are here and doing what we are doing.

“Therefore, as a pacesetter that it truly is, Glisten has taken the bull by the horns by undertaking this feat.

“It is very glaring that the ICT age is upon us and the children we have today are more prone to learning from gadgets and other communication devices than manually.

“It is therefore wise to teach children through instruments and tools they are conversant with,” she said.

Meanwhile a student of the school, Abubakar Atiku, said he was happy about the devices stressing that it was a dream come true for him.

Atiku said finally, the stress of copying large volume of notes from the blackboard was over.

Also, one of the teachers in the school, Mr James Asuatang said provision of the devices was more than easing the work.

“It will make the students enjoy learning and the teacher to be more focus in presenting subjects to the students.

“Students will learn faster and better because they can read their notes from the tablets at home before coming to the school,” Asuatang said.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN), reports that those that attended the events included parents of students, teachers, an official from National Information Technology Development Agency and other stakeholders.