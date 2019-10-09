Ecobank Nigeria Celebrates Customers, Assures Of Sustained Excellent Service Delivery

Ecobank Nigeria Celebrates Customers, Assures Of Sustained Excellent Service Delivery

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 4:50 pm


Representative of Baale of Ajah, Chief Babatunde Ashafa,  Head, Client Experience, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Temitope Wilcox,  His Royal Majesty, Oba Hafeez Olakunle Badru, Elejigbo of Lamgbasa; Head, Branch Network, Ecobank Nigeria, Titi Olarinde; Chairman, Eti Osa Indigenous Forum, Alhaji (Chief) Abideen Lawal and Regional Head, Lagos Island, Ecobank Nigeria, O’tega Odjegba at the flag off of Ecobank’s Customer Service Week at Ado Badore branch, Ajah, Lagos on Monday

By Daniels Ekugo

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has expressed appreciation to the bank’s customers for their patronage over the years, assuring them of sustained excellent service delivery that would surpass their expectations. Flagging off the 2019 Customer Service Week at the Ado Badore branch of the bank in Lagos on Monday, the Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan who was represented by Head, Branch Network, Titi Olarinde noted that the Customers Service Week presents  huge opportunity to thank and celebrate customers of the bank, stating that the bank will remain committed to excellence in products and services delivery at all its touch points.

He restated the bank’s commitment to a service mantra that puts the customer first, noting that the theme for this year’s Customer Service Week  “Magic of Service” aptly describes the DNA of every Ecobanker. Further, he advised the customers to always share their feedback about the Bank’s service through its available channels of communication in order to serve them better. “Your wish is always our command, we will always endeavor to exceed your expectations”.

Customers who spoke at the event eulogized the Bank’s excellent service delivery across all its channels. They also renewed their avowed commitment to continue to do business with the bank.

The event attracted His Royal Majesty, Oba Hafeez Olakunle Badru, Elejigbo of Lamgbasa and other high ranking traditional rulers in the area including businessmen, traders and artisans, among others.

Olarinde also performed Guest Tellering role by attending to various customers at the branch.

The Customer Service Week is a global event established by the International Customer Service Association. It is a weeklong activity from October 1st – 5th, 2018 dedicated to raising awareness on customer service and the vital role it plays in successful business practices. The chosen theme for this year is “Magic of Service”.

During the week, Ecobank senior staff members across the bank will be available to serve customers as tellers in branches.

 

