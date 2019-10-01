Edo PDP Calls For Probe Of Oshiomhole’s N30b Benin Storm Water Project

Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), has called for a comprehensive probe of the N30 billion Benin storm water project, awarded by the immediate past Governor of the State, Adams Oshiomhole. The storm water project was conceived to curb the menace of erosion in Benin City. The then Governor Oshiomhole commissioned a South African company to design a master plan for the project. The entire project cost was put at N150 billion, with phase one awarded at the cost of N30 billion. The N30 billion was raised at the capital market. While parts of the project have been abandoned, several sections of the moat constructed at Okhoro Road and Upper Law-abiding have already have collapsed and washed away by ravaging flood waters. Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, who conducted an on-the-spot-assessment visit to parts of the project site in Egor Local Government Area of the state, alleged that the project has eventually become a permanent habitat for mosquitoes. He said: “I call for a comprehensive probe of this project, from the time they acquired the N30 billion bond, those who facilitated the bond, those who were paid the commission of N1.5 billion 1 and those who are now shifting blame for the disaster here.

“They have been part of this project and they must account for the public fund that have been wasted here. “You can see this is just a mere erosion control project. They called it a very big title, the Benin storm water project. “There is no storm here, there is no storm water project, there is no earthquake, nothing. It is all a deceit. “They have constructed a gutter that has become a permanent habitat for mosquitoes,” he said. Orbih added that for them to put an end to the ugly narrative in the State, the citizens must join hands with the PDP in 2020, to edge out the ruling APC. “You will also agree with me that the Edo people have seen for themselves the blame-game of the APC government in the State.

“As we approach 2020, which is an election year for the people of Edo State, we call on Edo people to watch very closely the blame game by the APC actors in the State between Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki. “It is very obvious that there is something that is wrong with this government. It is the duty of government to carry out project that will be in the best interest of the people, but here we are, a project that they informed the State will cost about N30 billion, they are now talking about N150b to complete this project. “They have also come out to say it will take another 30 years for them to be able to complete this project and at a time none of them probably will be alive to answer for the failure of this project. “Let me state clearly here, Edo State people are tired of this blame game between godfather and the godson. “Starting from the Specialist Hospital project to the crisis in the State House of Assembly and now the Benin Storm Water Project, it is all blame game,” he added. Orbih said the State Government should not abandon the project which it was part and parcel of and that it should stop the blame-game and complete the project for respite to return to the affected area. “I want Edo people to look at this government, look at the failure of this government and urge them to put an end to this disaster. I can say quite clearly that we need to change the narrative in Edo State politics, the deceit and the distortion of fact must come to an end,” he said.