Edo To Use Science, Technology To Improve Children’s Life – Obaseki

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said his will collaborate with professionals, NGOs, research institutions, inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs to improve the life chances of children of the State, through the application of science, technology and innovation.

He disclosed this on Friday in Benin, the State capital, in a message to the closing ceremony of the 2019 NPDC/Seplat/PEARLs Quiz Competition.

His message was read by the State Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai.

He siad the State State has no choice but to change the lives of children for the better.

According to him, “We are willing to collaborate with professionals, NGOs, research institutions, inventors innovators and entrepreneurs to improve the life chances of our children through the application of science, technology and innovation. We have no choice but to do what is right to change the lives of children in Edo State.”

The Governor noted that the competition has exposed the participating students to a “healthy competition with their peers in other schools,” which he asid “has an early developmental impact on their minds.”

Students of Don Bosco Science Academy Ekpoma

Earlier in his welcome address, the CEO of Seplat, Mr. Austin Avuru, disclosed that the competition “aims to rekindle the spirit of academic excellence and Betty competition in the youths by motivating, encouraging and rewarding the scholarship spirit in their young minds, while also inculcating the benefits of team work.”

Avuru who was represented by the General Manager (Western Assets), Mr. Chima Njoku, added that “SEPLAT Pearls Quiz addresses Sustainable Development Goal 4 for quality educationby ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for both public and private schools in Edo and Delta States, thus helping to promote lifelong learning opportunities for the teaming youth population.”

On her own part, the General Manager (External Affairs and Communication), Seplat, Dr. (Mrs.) Chioma Nwachuku, said that the competition began on May 11, 2019.

She added that a total of 862 schools participated in the competition, made up of 523 schools from Delta State and 339 schools from Edo state.

At the end of the competition, Don Bosco Science Academy, Ekpoma, Edo State, came first, while Peniel Academy, Agbor, Delta State, came second.

Deeper Life High School, Opete, Delta State, came third and Brano High School, Benin, Edo State, came fourth.