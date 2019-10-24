Edo University Iyamho Holds First Convocation Ceremony

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

All is set for the first ever Convocation Ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Convocation Ceremony which begins on Friday, October 25, will last till November 2, 2019.

It will feature prayers at mosques and churches in Iyamho and Auchi, free health outreach programme at Iyamho and Auchi General Hospital and a novelty football match.

Invited guests will also be entertained with Convocation Dance Play, put together by the Mass Communication Department of the University.

The University’s First Convocation Lecture, titled, “The Role of Monetary Policy Towards Economic Growth in Nigeria,” will be delivered by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The grand finale of the ceremony will be the installation of Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola as Chancellor of the University, award of degrees and presentation of prizes to graduating students.

Founded on March 23, 2016, as Nigeria’s 41st State-owned tertiary institution, the University, has blazed the trail in several field within the short period of its existence.

Barely two years after its establishment, the University in January, 2018, made unprecedented history when it emerged the best State University among the 160 Universities assessed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the Open Educational Resources (OER).

It was also named the over all third-best University in the country, based on its world-class modern educational facilities and high calibre manpower.

It offers training in several faculties, including: Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Faculty of Clinical Sciences.