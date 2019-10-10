EFCC Arraigns Adekoya for Obtaining N3m Under False Pretence

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, arraigned Adekoya James Adeyinka, 45, before Justice Watilat Ibrahim of the Federal High Court 2, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was arraigned on a 23-count charge bordering on obtaining a sum of N3m under false pretense.

The victim of his alleged fraud had petitioned the EFCC accusing Adekoya of collecting the sum in tranches sometimes in 2016 under the pretense that he was expecting N60m from Nigerite Company.

He claimed that the said N60m was awarded to him as damages against the company in a civil matter between them. The petitioner, however, said he later found out that the claim was false and that the accused only made it up to swindle him.

When the 23 counts were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty to each and all.

Prosecuting counsel, Chidi Okoli, thereafter, prayed the court for a trial date and order to remand the accused in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility.

The presiding judge adjourned the case to October 15, 2019 for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded as prayed.

In another development, the commission arraigned four alleged internet fraudsters before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The suspects are Samuel Afolabi, Olanrewaju Idris Arogundade, Omolanbe Sogo Oluwafemi and Adedapo John Adeagbo.

The suspects were arraigned separately on different count charges bordering on impersonation and possession of fake documents with intent to defraud and commit other internet related offences.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the offences when read to them.

Due to the not-guilty plea, the EFCC counsel, Oyediran Oyelakin, prayed the court to remand the accused in prison pending the next adjourned date.

However, counsel to Olanrewaju and Adedapo filed for their bail applications.

After arguments and counter arguments, Justice Ajoku fixed November 4 and 5 for hearing on their respective bail applications and ruled that all the accused be remanded in prison custody pending hearing on bail applications and/or substantive matters.