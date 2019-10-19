EFCC arraigns ECOWAS Secretariat staff for N587.7m fraud

EFCC arraigns ECOWAS Secretariat staff for N587.7m fraud

Saturday, October 19, 2019 6:13 am


EFCC operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, October 18, 2019, arraigned one Muhammad Dangana before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja on a 15-count charge, bordering on criminal diversion of funds, misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of over N587.700million.

Dangana, an executive assistant to the Financial Controller, ECOWAS Commission Secretariat, Abuja is facing prosecution alongside Aliu Sesay, Saleh Dangana and others, all of whom are at large.

Count 14 of the charges reads: “That you Muhammad Dangana, male adult, being the executive assistant to the Financial Controller, ECOWAS Commission Secretariat, Abuja, sometime in 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did launder the sum of N200,000,000 you dishonestly diverted from ECOWAS Commission funds, entrusted in your care and management by using same to purchase a plot of land, being Plot 36 Guzape District, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 11 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges, prompting the prosecution team, led by Mr. Wahab Shittu to ask the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Justice Abang remanded him in prison custody and fixed the matter for November 11, 12, 13 and 14 for trial.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    EFCC arraigns man for giving it false information
    14 mins ago

    Dangabar, principal suspect in police N14bn pension fraud trial dies
    19 mins ago

    Employment Scam: 3 civil servants plead guilty in Kano
    27 mins ago

    Access Bank’s second stage post-merger integration: 6 things to expect
    44 mins ago

    Three children of same mother abducted, rescued in P/Harcourt
    7 hours ago

    Adulterated palm oil: EFCC arrests, hands over 26 suspects to NAFDAC
    7 hours ago

    Kogi guber poll: Igala group declares support for Wada
    7 hours ago

    Bayelsa APC guber primaries: Court fixes date for Lokpobiri’s suit