EFCC Arrests 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Osogbo

Monday, October 14, 2019 3:13 pm


Arrested internet fraudsters

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, October 14, 2019, raided an Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of Osun State capital.

The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other
items.

Phones recovered from arrested internet fraudsters

The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report, hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13, 2019, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

The confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday.

The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Internet fraudsters sitting on their exotic cars

