EFCC nabs 27 internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Office said on Monday that it has arrest 27 suspected internet fraudsters.

EFCC’s Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested at Eura Hostel, Naze-Obibiezena Road, Nekede and Bloomnesdays Plaza Hostel, Nekede, in Owerri, Imo.

Although Uwujaren did not give the names of the suspects, he said their arrest was as a result of intelligence and diligent surveillance by the commission.

He said a team of operatives carried out a raid on their residences after intelligence information established that the suspects were living above their means.

“They lived above their means through proceeds from their fraudulent activities, so there was a coordinated raid in their residences,” he said.

The EFCC spokesman listed items recovered from the suspects as mobile phones, laptop computers and three Lexus E350 cars with registration numbers AFM 206 MK, WER 468 PP and LAG 615 FE.

He further said that two Lexus R300 Sport Utility Vehicles with registration numbers MUS 276 FB, NGN 153 NX and a Toyota Avalon with registration number AAA 124 EP were also recovered from them.

Uwujaren said that the suspects had already provided useful information concerning the crime and would be charged to court after investigation.