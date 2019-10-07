EFCC nabs 5 fake DSTV operators in Rivers

EFCC nabs 5 fake DSTV operators in Rivers

Monday, October 7, 2019 7:29 am


The fake DSTV satellite operators

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested five suspected fake satellite television operators.
The suspects – Davidson Onuoha;  Emeka Samuel;  Eze Francis Sunny Amadi,  Terkura Zungwem Verinica and Evangelist Alex Umanah – were arrested in a simultaneous  raid on their companies on Saturday,  October 5, 2019 at three different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Their arrest, according to EFCC Head, Media & Publicity Wilson Uwujaren,
“followed several weeks of intense intelligence on the suspects, their residences and operations by operatives of the EFCC.”
The suspects were allegedly rebroadcasting content of the Digital Satellite Television (DSTv) illegally in their companies. The companies are CANTV at Aba Road, Port Harcourt, METROTV at Rivers State Television Complex, Eagle Avenue, Iriebe, Port Harcourt, and Cable Trends Limited (CTL) at Eleme Junction, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Uwujaren said that items recovered from the suspects include GOTV Decoders; Star times Decoders; DSTV Decoder; Free to Air Decoder (Strong), Consat Decoder and One Direct Decoder. Others are Encoder, Switches, Central Processing Units (CPU) and Monitors.
He assured that the suspects would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.
Uwujaren quoted Port Harcourt’s Zonal Head of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as cautioning the general public to be wary of the operations of illegal satellite operators stressing that there are rising cases of such activities across the country.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Boris Johnson and the Supreme Court
    47 mins ago

    Group donates books, instructional naterials to schools, empowers women
    1 hour ago

    Cleric urges Nigerians to seek God’s face
    1 hour ago

    Adesina bags Emeja Anyaoku Lifetime Achievement Award
    1 hour ago

    BBNaija (S4): Diverse reactions trail show finale
    2 hours ago

    Juve go top as Higuain seals victory at Inter
    2 hours ago

    Buhari nominates Adesina for re-election as AfDB President
    2 hours ago

    Barca thrash Sevila 4-0 but have two red cards