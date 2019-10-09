EFCC raid Zamfara INEC office, recovers 4 ‘Ghana-must- go’ bags  

EFCC raid Zamfara INEC office, recovers 4 ‘Ghana-must- go’ bags  

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 11:23 pm


EFCC operatives

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday took away four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags suspected to contain money from the Zamfara office of INEC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the operatives were at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Gusau in continuation of its investigation over alleged non payment of ad hoc staff who conducted the 2019 general election.

Eye witnesses said the EFCC operatives arrived the office around noon with heavily armed personnel and ransacked the facility for close to two hours.

According to them, all the four bags and some documents were allegedly recovered from the office of the accountant.

Some INEC officials who were earlier arrested by the EFCC were brought along during the two-hour search and were afterwards taken back into custody.

A petition to the EFCC by Abdullahi Nasiru, one of the ad hoc staff, had alleged that they were shortchanged by INEC to the tune of over N80 million in the allowances paid to them after the general election when compared to what was paid ad hoc staff in other states.

The EFCC operatives and INEC officials refused to respond to questions from newsmen after the search.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    New music reality show, ‘Access the Stars’, debuts in Lagos
    27 mins ago

    Funmi Iyanda’s debut movie premieres at BFI London Film Festival
    1 hour ago

    Ganduje restates commitment to quality education
    1 hour ago

    UI Rounding-Off 2019/20 Admission, Opens Portal for Change of Course
    2 hours ago

    Police Kill Four Kidnappers, As Gunmen Kill Two Motorcycle Riders In Edo
    3 hours ago

    Flooding: Obaseki Approves Erosion Control Projects In Benin, Ekpoma, Agenebode  
    4 hours ago

    DPR seals 10 petrol stations in Bayelsa
    5 hours ago

    Court Jails One, Remands Four in Ibadan over Internet Fraud