EFL: Liverpool edge Arsenal on penalties after 10-goal thriller

Thursday, October 31, 2019 7:09 am


Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp

Anfield debutant Curtis Jones scored the winning spot-kick as Liverpool beat Arsenal on penalties after an astonishing 5-5 draw to reach the English Football League (EFL) Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old kept his cool in front of the keeper to send Liverpool through after the hosts has trailed 3-1, 4-2 and 5-4 before a stoppage-time equaliser by Divock Origi.

On a crazy evening  it had appeared as though Joe Willock’s screamer had earned Arsenal victory, but Liverpool proved irrepressible as their barnstorming season continued.

Both Juergen Klopp and Unai Emery changed their entire lineups from the weekend’s Premier League action.

Liverpool took the lead in the sixth minute as Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi scored a comical own goal.

Arsenal levelled after 19 minutes when Mesut Ozil, given a rare start by Emery, picked out Bukayo Saka in space and after his shot was saved, Lucas Torreira tapped home.

Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli scored his first goal of the night seven minutes later to put Arsenal ahead, scooping in from close range after a save by keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool self-destructed as Harvey Elliott’s poor pass went to Ozil who played in Saka to square for Martinelli to make it 3-1.

However, in the 43rd minute Elliott tumbled in the box at the other end and James Milner tucked away a penalty.

Milner’s dreadful back pass allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to make it 4-2 but Arsenal old boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain crashed home a beauty shortly after to close the gap.

Liverpool equalised in the 62nd minute when Jones played in Origi who turned superbly to fire into the roof of the net.

Willock’s goal sent Arsenal’s fans into raptures again but Origi scored with almost the last kick of the game.

