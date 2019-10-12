Ekiti Council of Arts and Culture DG congratulates new President, Association of Tourism Journalists

The Director-General, Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Amb Wale Ojo Lanre has congratulated Mr Cameron Omololu Olumiyiwa on his emergence as the new President of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).

In a press release signed by Ambassador Wale Ojo -Lanre, the election of Mr Omololu has been described as fit and proper as the cap fits him perfectly.

Mr Omololu Olumuyiwa the publisher of Travelscope Magazine was elected at 6th Annual General Meeting seminar of the association held at Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island Lagos on 8th October 2019.

Ojo lanre who described the new president as a man with burning passion and zeal to move the association to the next level said: “With the tenacity of purpose and visionary leadership which is expected of him I am optimistic that ANJENT will be more vibrant and achieve greatly under his leadership.”

While urging him to promote unity and love in the association Ojo Lanre who is also the President Guild of Tourism Journalists in Nigeria , GTJN ,said that “use your election to restore unity and bring everybody on board, synergize with other associations for the promoting and growth of tourism by showcasing domestic tourism potentials to attracts, tourism investors into the country.

“ ANJET should be a development partner and agent of progress which can be achieved through agenda-setting role and constructive criticism”.

Ojo-Lanre assured the brandnew ANJET President of the support of the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture in his bid at re-engineering the tourism, and culture sector via advocacy and development journalism.

He called on cultural.and tourism stakeholders in the country to gird their loins and support Omololu Olumuyiwa who he believes would inject vibrancy into the activities of ANJET.