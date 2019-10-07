EKSU yet to release 2019/2020 admission list – Management

EKSU yet to release 2019/2020 admission list – Management

Monday, October 7, 2019 10:18 pm


Ekiti State University.jpg

The Management of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it has released the admission list for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was contained in a statement issued by the institution’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

“The attention of the management of EKSU has been drawn to the news trending online that the university has published the list of admitted candidates for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“The on-line story directed candidates to visit eksuadmission2020@gmail.com.

“EKSU wishes to state categorically that it has not released the list of its admitted candidates for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Management hereby disclaims the misleading report and wishes to advise candidates to disregard it,’’ the statement said.

It further said that the institution had nothing to do with eksuadmission2020@gmail.com or its faceless promoter, urging candidates to avoid transacting any business with the e-mail address.

The statement said that members of the public, particularly candidates, would be duly informed by the appropriate quarters of necessary steps to be taken as soon as the admission list was officially released.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Umahi swears in 14 new permanent secretaries
    12 mins ago

    Lalong inaugurates 23 commissioners
    19 mins ago

    LAUTECH workers seek resolution of dispute between Oyo, Osun
    25 mins ago

    SWAN elects Aigbona new president, suspends Sirawoo
    43 mins ago

    Buhari to present 2020 Budget proposal to NASS Tuesday – Presidency
    54 mins ago

    Ambition of detractors to destabilize Nigeria effectively being frustrated – Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Almajiri Education: Kano recruits 600 teachers, approves N200m for books 
    1 hour ago

    Plateau to hold retreat for new cabinet members – Manjang