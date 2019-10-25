Electricity: GenCos fail to generate 2,238.5 megawatts due to gas shortage

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said that they could not generate 2,238 megawatts of electricity on Thursday due to unavailability of gas.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

The report also noted that 38.5 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 1,810 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,563 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 35.15 megawatts from the 3,,528 released on Wednesday .

The report said zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.96 billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of Gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,563.9 megawatts. (NAN)