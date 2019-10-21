Escaped Kano lion captured, returned to cage –official

Escaped Kano lion captured, returned to cage –official

Monday, October 21, 2019 9:38 am


A lion in Nairobi National Park, located on the southern edge of Kenya’s capital. BBC/ AFP

The Management of Kano Zoological Garden said the escaped lion in its custody has finally been captured and returned to its cage.

The Managing Director of the Zoo, Alhaji Saidu Gwadabe, confirmed the capture of the lion in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

He said the animal was captured around 7:00 a.m. on Monday by the staff of the Zoo that used to feed it on daily basis.

“The operation was to be conducted after the arrival of some experts from the National Park, Abuja but luckly around 7:00 a.m. today our staff were able to use their expertise to put into it back to its cage.

“I am happy to tell you that the escaped lion has finally been captured and taken back to its cage this morning,” he said.

The reinforcement from the National Park, Abuja arrived Kano around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday for the operation.

The escaped lion was said to have killed three goats and an ostrich before moving into the bush within the premises of the zoological garden on Saturday night.

The lion escaped when rangers were about to put it back into its cage after returning it from the national agricultural show in Nasarawa State.

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • Shima K Gyoh says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Poor report. Is the lion tame? Did it break a barrier before escaping or was it due to carelessness by zoo keepers? How did they catch or lure it? With lots of cameras on telephone handsets, there is no excuse for having no pictures of the incident.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Kogi Assembly clears Onoja as Deputy Governor
    1 hour ago

    London police arrest 2 men over racial abuse during football match
    1 hour ago

    Sack of HOD: RSU students call for searchlight on other randy, greedy lecturers
    2 hours ago

    PDP to el-Rafai: You cannot rig Kogi poll, steer clear
    2 hours ago

    Street trading: Wike threatens to sack task force
    2 hours ago

    Troops destroy bandits’ camp in Kaduna
    3 hours ago

    Kogi guber: We are coming to nail PDP coffin, says El-Rufai
    4 hours ago

    Mourinho and Solskjaer fire back at Klopp