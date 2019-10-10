Ex-president Jonathan declines comments after 15 minutes meeting with Buhari

Ex-president Jonathan declines comments after 15 minutes meeting with Buhari

Thursday, October 10, 2019 4:11 pm


    Jonathan:

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and Jonathan, which lasted for about 15 minutes, was unknown to newsmen.

The former president, who was escorted to his car by the State Chief of Protocal, Amb. Lawal Kazaure, only answered greetings from State House correspondents and other staff.

NAN observed that the former president visited the Presidential Villa for the fifth time as he was last seen in the State House in 2016.

NAN reports that President Buhari had earlier today met with members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption  at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    E-learning: 900 students get free tablets in Abuja
    41 mins ago

    Israel condemns Turkish military operation in Syria
    51 mins ago

    Just in: Jonathan, Buhari meet in Aso rock
    1 hour ago

    Blood Merchants, Religion, Poor Economy Responsible For Low Donour Volunteers
    2 hours ago

    Its hatred for Igbo made Southern Cameroon to secede from Nigeria in 1961
    3 hours ago

    The Anambra Digital Security Level
    7 hours ago

    Yoruba World Congress holds inaugural meeting in Ibadan today
    8 hours ago

    Oil prices fall as hopes of U S-China progress wilt